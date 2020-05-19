AFC: Dejagah voted greatest Asian player to feature in the Bundesliga [VIDEO]

7 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Ashkan Dejagah defeated his countrymen Ali Daei, Mehdi Mahdavikia and Vahid Hashemian to be named as the greatest Bundesliga Player.

In a poll conducted by the-afc.com, 37 percent of participants voted the Iranian midfielder.

Born in Tehran and raised in Berlin, Dejagah was a regular German youth international in his teens before becoming a star in the Bundesliga, as well as the Iranian national team, in his twenties.

A scorer and provider of goals from midfield, Dejagah is one of three Asian players to have helped Felix Magath’s unheralded Wolfsburg outfit from fifth place to a surprise title in 2008-09, and also made a name for himself in the English Premier League with Fulham.

Cha Bum-kun (Korea Republic),Yasuhiko Okudera (Japan), Makoto Hasebe (Japan), Koo Ja-cheol (Korea Republic), Shinji Kagawa (Japan) and Son Heung-min (Korea Republic) also were vying for the award.