Wilmots cheated the FFIRI: Mehdi Taj

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Former president of the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) Mehdi Taj has said that Marc Wilmots has cheated on the federation.

The Belgian left his position as coach of Iran after six matches in charge in early December.

Wilmots was appointed in May to lead Iran in their quest for a sixth World Cup appearance after Carlos Queiroz had secured back-to-back qualifications for the first time in the country’s history, however he terminated his agreement with Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) seven months later.

Wilomts has recently said he has filed a complaint against Iran to FIFA and is waiting for the verdict. He also accused the Iranian federation of manipulating his contract.

“There is no possibility of manipulation in the contract. Wilmots doesn’t seem to use language responsibly,” Taj said in an interview with state-run TV.

“We have to pay compensation to him for just three months not two-year. He has cheated on the federation,” the ex-president added.

Under coaching of Wilmots, Iran defeated minnows Hong Kong and Cambodia in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers but lost to Bahrain and Iraq in Group C that left Iran in the third place in the group.