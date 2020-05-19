Clubs cleared to train as league restart scheduled for June 11th

1 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, All Iranian league clubs can begin group training sessions on Thursday, acting president of the Iran Football League Organization Soheil Mahdi said.

“The teams will start their group training sessions on Thursday and the competition will resume on 11 June,” Mahdi said.

“We will announce the fixtures as soon as possible,” he added.

Persepolis leads the Iran Professional League (IPL) standings on 47 points with Sepahan and Tractor 10 points behind.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Iran surpassed 7,000 on Monday, while nearly 95,661 positive cases have recovered from the disease.