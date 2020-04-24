Iran remains sixth in World Futsal Rankings

0 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, The Iranian national futsal team remained unchanged in the latest Futsal World Ranking released on Friday.

Iran is the best Asian team and sixth in the world with 1603 points.

Brazil and Spain are first and second with 1810 and 1801 points, respectively.

Argentina remains third with 1694 points.

Russia and Portugal are fourth and fifth with 1642 and 1639 points, respectively.

Iran national futsal team prepares for the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship in August, where the Team Melli has been drawn along with South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Thailand in Group D.