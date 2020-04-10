Iran remains unchanged in latest FIFA rankings

0 views

Tehran Times – ZURICH, Iran football team still is the second-best Asian team in the FIFA’s World Ranking released on Thursday.

Team Melli are currently 33rd in the world ranking, while Japan, the best Asian team, sits on the 28th place.

The Top-10 following the podium of Belgium (1,765 points), France (1,733 points) and Brazil (1,712 points) are: 4th England (1,661 points); 5th Uruguay (1,645 points); 6th Croatia (1,642); 7th Portugal (1,639); 8th Spain (1,636); 9th Argentina (1,623) and 10th Colombia (1,622).

The ongoing measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 have resulted in little football of late and, consequently, next-to-no movement in the latest FIFA World Ranking.

A whole raft of international fixtures, including qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup and other major tournaments, was postponed, while dates were redrawn for showpiece men’s events such as the Olympic Football Tournament, CONMEBOL Copa America and UEFA EURO.

Amid this upheaval, the Ranking was impacted by just four matches – all friendlies – and, as such, remains all but identical to the previous edition. The solitary change sees South Sudan move into joint-168th position with Bermuda after the latter dropped a Ranking point thanks to a 2-0 defeat in Jamaica (48th, unchanged) on 11 March, FIFA.com wrote.

The five other teams involved in friendly matches since the global ladder’s last update were Panama (played twice – 81st, unchanged), Uzbekistan (85th, unchanged), Belarus (87th, unchanged), Guatemala (130th, unchanged) and Nicaragua (151st, unchanged).

The next edition of FIFA’s World Ranking list is due to be published on June 11, 2020.