Ali Daei tops 10 highest all-time goal scorers list

0 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Former Iran forward Ali Daei topped the list of the 10 highest international football goalscorers of all time.

The Iranian set the record before retiring from international football in 2006, calling time on a 13-year career where he thrived for his country, FourFourTwo reported.

Between 1993 and 2006, Daei scored 109 goals in 149 internationals. Twice he scored four in a game, against South Korea in the 1996 Asian Cup, then Laos in a qualifier for the 2006 World Cup.

He failed to score in two World Cups but assisted the goal that beat the USA in 1998 for Iran’s first victory.

Daei played for the likes of Bayern Munich and Hertha Berlin in his club career.

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo is now just 10 goals off the top spot.

The 10 highest all-time goalscorers list is as follows:

10. Sunil Chhetri, India (115 caps, 72 goals)

9. Bashar Abdullah, Kuwait (133 caps, 75 goals)

8. Pele, Brazil (92 caps, 77 goals)

7. Zainal Abidin Hassan (138 caps, 78 goals)

6. Hussein Saeed, Iraq (137 caps, 78 goals)

5. Godfrey Chitalu, Zambia (108 caps, 79 goals)

4. Kunishige Kamamoto, Japan (84 caps, 80 goals)

3. Ferenc Puskas, Hungary (85 caps, 84 goals)

2. Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal (164 caps, 99 goals)

1. Ali Daei, Iran (149 caps, 109 goals)