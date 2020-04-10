AFC: Strikes from Teymourian and Torabi among ‘5 of the best goals’ [VIDEO]

0 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Tow goals from Andranik Teymourian (Esteghlal) and Mehdi Torabi (Persepolis) have been chosen among the-AFC.com’s ‘5 of the Best’ goals.

The latest edition of ‘5 of the Best’ showcases stunning strikes from distance, so stand by for some screamers.

Often referred to as the Thunder Castle, Buriram Stadium will have unlikely witnessed a strike more thunderous than Esteghlal’s Andranik Teymourian’s rocket in the 2013 quarter-finals.

With the second leg into added time and the Iranians all but assured of their place in the semi-finals, Teymourian turned his marker and unleashed an unstoppable strike that flew into the top corner to seal a 3-1 aggregate win.

Torabi also scored a stunning goal against Al Sadd of Qatar at the Azadi Stadium.

The pre-match talk of the 2019 group stage match between Persepolis and the Qatar side focused on Xavi’s final game before hanging up his boots, but the crowd left talking about Torabi.

There seemed little danger when the Iranian international received the ball 35 yards from goal, but the midfielder let fly with an unstoppable shot that flew past ‘keeper Saad Al Sheeb in the Al Sadd goal and surely left his retiring counterpart suitably impressed.

Ikromjom Alibaev (Lokomotiv), Lee Chang-min (Jeju United) and Abdelkarim Hassan (Al Sadd) are also in the list.