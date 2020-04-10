FFIRI denies rumours linking Gabriel Calderon to Team Melli

0 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) has denied speculations about linking the federation to Argentine coach Gabriel Calderon.

Iranian media has reported that FFIRI is going to appoint the former Persepolis coach as new head coach of Team Melli.

The federation appointed Skocic as replacement of Marc Wilmots who stepped down from his role after six matches in charge in early December.

The federation was under pressure for choosing the Croat since the critics believed that the it had to appoint a great name.

Newly-appointed Secretary General of the FFIRI Mehdi Mohammad Nabi said the head coach of Team Melli will continue his job.

“When the situation returns to normal after the coronavirus outbreak, Skocic will return to Iran to lead Team Melli. He will stay as Iran coach,” Nabi said.

Iran were originally scheduled to play Hong Kong and Cambodia in March and Iraq and Bahrain in June but the competition has postponed due to coronavirus.

Iran sit third in Group C five points behind Iraq in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification.