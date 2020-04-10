Esteghlal forward Diabate to return to Iran

0 views

Tasnim – BAMAKO, Esteghlal forward Cheich Diabate says he will return to Iran after the resumption of the football season.

The Malian striker left Iran after the domestic league was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in March.

Local media reported that Diabate is not going to return to Iran but he has denied the rumors.

“No, I am committed to Esteghlal and will return to my team after the league restarts,” Diabate said.

“I want the Iranian people to stay at home to limit the spread of the coronavirus. God will protect us,” he added.