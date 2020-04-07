Striker Mehdi Taremi named best Iranian player abroad

0 views

RTP Desporto – VILA DO CONDE, According to the local media, Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi who plays for Rio Ave in the Portuguese soccer league was voted as the best player to play a season abroad in his country.

The striker, who arrived at the beginning of the season at Rio Ave, gathered most of the votes of an initiative promoted by the Iranian media. With the participation of a jury and the public, Taremi’s performance in Portugal was valued, after participating in 27 games and scoring 11 goals.

“It is a great honor to receive this award. I have worked hard to evolve in my career and it is these small things that also motivate us to continue,” said the player, in a statement to the Rio Ave website.

Mehdi Taremi, 27 arrived at the beginning of the season to Rio Ave from Al Gharafa, Qatar. He has since imposed himself early as one of the main options for coach Carlos Carvalhal.

“I cannot forget all my colleagues and the Rio Ave team, who helped me adapt to Portugal and to a style of play that was different from what I was used to. It was a winning bet to come to Europe and this club”, said the forward.