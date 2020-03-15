Azmoun scores hat-trick against Ural [VIDEO]

8 views

Tehran Times – ST. PETERSBURG, Zenit striker Sardar Azmoun made the difference at Krestovsky Stadium on Saturday, scoring a hat-trick in his team’s 7-1 win over Ural.

Speaking after the game, the Iranian international player expressed delight with the result and with his three goals that took his tally for the season to 10 in the Russian Premier League.

‘’Scoring seven goals in a game is not easy and thankfully we played really well. The most important thing is that we could take all three points of the game. In football, nothing is easy to achieve and everything depends on the players’ performance. My teammates were highly focused in this game and because of that we could score early in the game and did not allow our opponents to work the ball around too much,” he added.

It was Sardar’s first hat-trick in Russian football and he feels happy about that.

“I’m so happy to be able to score my first hat-trick in Russian football. We played really well and of course we were a bit lucky on some occasions. Overall, I feel great. The hat-trick is so enjoyable” he said.