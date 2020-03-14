Reza Asadi linked with Buriram United [Report]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TABRIZ, Tractor football team player Reza Asadi has been linked with a move to Buriram United FC of Thailand.

Media reports suggest that the 24-year-old defensive midfielder has received a USD 1 million offer to join Thailand’s top-flight football team.

The Iranian tractor has reportedly rejected the transfer.

Asadi, who started his playing career in Sepahan in 2015, has also played in Iranian clubs Naft and Saipa.

“I’ve received Buriram’s offer but I want to stay in Tractor. To be honest, I have received offers from overseas clubs but I am concentrating on my current team,” Asadi said.