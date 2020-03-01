Dragan Skocic returns to Iran

0 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national football team head coach Dragan Skocic returned to Iran Sunday morning.

The 52-year-old Croatian coach had traveled to Belgium and Russia to monitor Iranian players in the two countries’ leagues.

Skocic then went on to Croatia and met with Croatian Football Federation president Davor Suker.

The Iran national football team will start its training camp on March 17 in Tehran.

Team Melli prepares for the matches against Hong Kong and Cambodia, slated for March 26 and 31 in Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.