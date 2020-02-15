Iran to play Oman in friendly prior to Bahrain and Iraq Asian Qualifiers

0 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national football team will play a friendly match with Oman as part of the preparation for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

Team Melli will have four matches in late March and early June.

Iran will host Hong Kong on March 26 in Tehran and meet Cambodia five days later in an away match.

Team Melli will meet Bahrain and Iraq on June 4 and 9, respectively in Tehran.

Iran sits five points behind leader Iraq in Group C but having played one game fewer.

“We will play a friendly match with Oman ahead of matches against Bahrain and Iraq in Tehran,” Dragan Skocic said in news conference.