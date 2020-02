0 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Uzbekistani referee Aziz Asimov has been appointed to officiate the match between Al Duhail of Qatar and Iran’s Persepolis.

He will be assisted by his countrymen Ruslan Serazitdinov and Alisher Usmanov.

The match is scheduled for Tuesday at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha in the 2020 AFC Champions League group stage.

Persepolis has been drawn in Group C along with Al Duhail, Saudi Arabia’s Al Taawoun and Sharjah from the UAE.