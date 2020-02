(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Ahmed Faisal Al Ali from Jordan will referee the match between Al Shorta of Iraq and Iran’s Esteghlal.

He will be assisted by his countrymen.

The match will reportedly be held in Erbil.

The Iraqi football team will host Esteghlal in Group A of the 2020 AFC Champions League.

Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia and Emirati Al Wahda also are in the group.