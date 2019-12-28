Jahanbakhsh scores first-ever goal for Brighton [VIDEO]

1 views

Tehran Times – BRIGHTON, Alireza Jahanbakhsh broke down in tears as he scored his first Premier League goal to help Brighton move five points clear of the drop zone with a crucial victory over fellow strugglers Bournemouth.

The Iranian winger found the back of the net just three minutes into the match, ending his 18-month goalscoring drought.

Jahanbakhsh, a club-record £17million signing last summer, couldn’t control his emotions after scoring goal.

An excellent second by Aaron Mooy secured a vital 2-0 victory for the Seagulls.

Jahanbakhsh had already said he’s determined to keep putting in his best efforts for the side.

“I have been working really hard and trying to get used to the way that the head coach wants the team to play. It’s obviously different to what we did last season, but it’s been a good week for the side,” Jahanbakhsh told www.brightonandhovealbion.com.

“I try to work hard, as professional players you have to train well and be in a good shape for when the head coach gives you a chance,” the Iran international added.

Jahanbakhsh is the third Iranian player to score in Premier League history (also Ashkan Dejagah and Andranik Teymourian) and the first since Dejagah in April 2014.