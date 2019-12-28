Former Sepahan and Nassaji keeper Amini passes away

(No Ratings Yet)

0 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Former Sepahan goalkeeper Mohammadreza Amini passed away at the age of 35 on Saturday.

He played in Iranian football teams Sepahan, Nassaji and Shahin Bushehr.

Amini lost his battle with leukaemia.

Leukaemia is a cancer of the body’s blood-forming tissues, including the bone marrow and the lymphatic system. Many types of leukaemia exist.

Some forms of leukaemia are more common in children. Other forms of leukaemia occur mostly in adults. Leukaemia usually involves the white blood cells

Tehran Times offers its heartfelt condolence to his bereaved family.