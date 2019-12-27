Iranian keeper Zahra Khajavi sets new clean sheet record

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Vochan Kordestan goalkeeper Zahra Khajavi set a new record in Iran football for minutes without conceding a goal.

She extended her team shut-out run to 950 minutes, surpassing Sepahan stopper Payam Niazmand’s old mark of 935.

Vochan Kordestan had kept 10 clean sheets but lost to Shahrdari Bam 3-2 on Friday. Her record was broken in the 49th minute.

The Nahavand born keeper, is also a member of Iran’s women’s national football team.

“Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is my idol and Iranian keepers Alireza Beiranvand, Mehdi Rahmati and Payam Niazmand are my role models. I dream of playing abroad,” Khajavi said.