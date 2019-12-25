Iran ends 2019 as Asia’s top team in Futsal World Rankings

0 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, The Iranian national futsal team ended the year as Asia’s top-ranked team in the latest Futsal World Ranking.

Iran is the best Asian team and sixth in the world with 1603 points.

Brazil and Spain are first and second with 1839 and 1787 points, respectively.

Russia remains third with 1654 points.

Portugal and Argentina are fourth and fifth in the table with 1645 and 1644 points, respectively.

Team Melli prepares for the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship, where the Persians have been drawn along with South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Thailand in Group D.