Persepolis defender Shiri extends contract

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Persepolis defender Mehdi Shiri signed a contract extension until 2021.

His current contract ran until the end of the current season.

The 28-year-old right back joined Persepolis in May 2018 on a two-year contract from Paykan.

Shiri helped Persepolis win the Iran Professional League last season and claimed Iran’s Hazfi Cup and Super Cup with the Reds.

Persepolis is preparing for the 2020 AFC Champions League, where it has been drawn against Al Duhail of Qatar, Saudi Arabia’s Al Taawoun and Sharjah of the UAE in Group C.