PGPL: Esteghlal Khuzestan edge Fajr Sepasi, Shams Azar and Aluminum draw [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – AHVAZ, Esteghlal Khuzestan secured a narrow but valuable 1–0 victory over Fajr Sepasi on Friday in Matchweek 21 of the 2025/26 Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL).

Amirhossein Jalaivand proved decisive for the hosts, finding the net just before the hour mark to seal all three points in a tightly contested encounter.

Earlier on Friday, Shams Azar and Aluminum Arak played out a goalless draw, with both sides struggling to convert possession into clear chances.

Attention now turns to Saturday’s fixtures, where Gol Gohar host Persepolis in Sirjan, Kheybar take on Malavan, and Paykan welcome bottom-side Mes in Tehran.

At the top of the table, Tractor, Esteghlal , and Sepahan remain locked on 35 points, keeping the title race finely balanced.