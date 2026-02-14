Spain-Iran pre-World Cup friendly cancelled [Report]

Iranintl.com – MADRID, Spain’s football federation has reportedly withdrawn from a planned friendly with Iran’s national team.

Tehran-based football outlet, Football 360 reported, one month after protests in Iran, an initial agreement held by both football federations to hold a pre-World Cup friendly appears to be cancelled.

“Officials from the Spanish Football Federation have backed down and, at the current stage, have no decision to hold a friendly match with Iran’s national team,” the report said.