Iran defeat Saudi Arabia in 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup [VIDEO]

Tehrn Times – JAKARTA, Iran survived a stern test to defeat Saudi Arabia 2-0 in their AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 Group D tie on Friday.

The defending champions had to withstand heavy pressure from Saudi Arabia throughout the match before two second half goals put them in a strong position to advance to the knockout stage.

Saudi Arabia took the game to Iran from the opening whistle with Bagher Mohammadi having to make multiple stops to deny efforts from Eihab Mohamed and Saleh Alqarni.

Despite being put under intense pressure, Iran forced a chance in the seventh minute when Saied Ahmad Abbasi was sent through on goal in a quick breakaway but saw his low shot kept out by Humood Aldahhan’s outstretched leg, the-afc.com reported.

Rotating their players with regular frequency, Saudi Arabia were able to keep their intensity high throughout the first half, forcing Mohammadi to make another good save in the 10th minute after Moath Alasiri had broken through.

As the first half edged towards its end, Iran started to find gaps with Aldahhan having to be at his best to make a double save, first from Behrooz Azimi then getting back on his feet to block out Salar Aghapour’s follow-up header.

Iran did find the net when Azimi fired home from Aghapour’s corner delivery but the goal was ruled out after Video Support review with the half-time buzzer having sounded before the ball went in.

After the break, Mohammadi showed why he’s one of the best in the game, coming out of his goalmouth to block successive efforts from Abdullah Alaqeeli and Alqarni after Nawaf Aroan started the play with a run out of defence.

Saudi Arabia, however, spurned a great opportunity in the 25th minute after an interchange of passes between Alaqeeli and Alasiri took the Iranian keeper out of position but the former scuffed his shot wide with the goalmouth gaping.

Against the run of play, Iran broke the deadlock in the 29th minute after Ahmad Abbasi’s strike had been turned away for a corner kick with Moslem Oladghobad’s delivery nodded in by Amirhossein Gholami.

Saudi Arabia went for broke in their search for the equalizer but their efforts were in vain with Mohammadi securing the win for Iran with a stunning volley in the 35th minute from almost the full length of the court.

Iran had defeated Malaysia 4-1 in their opening match and will fight Afghanistan on Sunday in Group D.