Sirous Ghayeghran: A gentle legend of Iranian football

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Sirous Ghayeghran’s anniversary arrives like a quiet tide rolling back to shore. Born in 1962 in Bandar Anzali, he grew up with the harbor’s rhythm guiding his feet and the sea’s patience teaching him restraint.

He wore Malavan’s colors with the calm confidence of a sailor who knows the sea’s moods: steady, reliable, never rash. On the pitch, he moved with a gentleness that spoke louder than applause—passes that found a friend before the crowd noticed, a dribble that teased open space, a defender’s feint softened by the wind of the coast. The ball seemed to listen when he touched it, returning his quiet focus with precise, purposeful actions.

His time with Iran’s national team bore the same poised dignity. He earned 43 caps and six goals, not for bravado but for the discipline that makes teamwork possible. He represented a bridge between rival camps: a gentleman who understood that greatness rests on respect—the respect for teammates, opponents, and fans who watched with hearts tuned to fair play.

Today, fans remember him not merely for statistics but for a spirit that spoke softly yet lingered long after the final whistle. His legacy lives in every pass that glides, every goal that gladdens a crowd, and every tribute that honors a life well-played.

Ghayeghran died 28 years ago at the age of 36. He was killed in a car accident along his eight-year-old son Rastin on his way home from Bandar Anzali on April 7, 1998.