Iran handed favorable Group at 2026 WC: Homayoun Shahrokhi

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Following the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Iran found themselves placed in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand, an outcome that former national team coach Homayoun Shahrokhi described as exceptionally favorable.

Speaking to Tehran Times, he stated, “It couldn’t have been better. Iran are in an easy group and can definitely advance, provided we prepare properly.”

Shahrokhi emphasized that the team’s success depends on organization and calmness. “The national team need peace and stability,” he said. “If we want results, we must use all our resources. This is our best chance in years to qualify for the knockout stage.”

He also criticized the expanded 48-team World Cup format, insisting that the tournament’s level has dropped. “When the World Cup had 16 teams, the quality was extraordinary,” he noted. “Now, with 48 teams, the quality will certainly decline. Qualifying from the group stage is no longer a big achievement. Only after reaching the final 32 we can truly talk about World Cup-level football.” Shahrokhi added. “FIFA sacrificed this World Cup for financial benefits. With more teams, it won’t be as attractive as before.”

Looking ahead to preparations, he stressed the importance of playing against strong teams in warm-up matches. “Now that we know our opponents, we must plan our warm-up matches carefully,” he said. “We need to see our weaknesses and fix them. Playing African mid-tier teams won’t help us. We must face world-class teams. Otherwise, we will go to the 2026 World Cup as mere participants and be eliminated early.”

Evaluating Iran’s opponents, Shahrokhi identified Belgium as the main challenge but offered a measured assessment: “Belgium are a second-tier European team. History shows they haven’t achieved much in European competitions. Their third place in 2018 was their peak, and they went out in the group stage in the 2022 World cup. We must not underestimate them, but they are not unbeatable.”

On Egypt, he reflected on the past, noting: “There was a time when Egypt stood as Africa’s top team, but the side I’ve seen recently is far more ordinary, still balanced, disciplined, and confident, yet no longer at the level they once were.”

He described New Zealand as “an unknown team with physical strength but not a powerhouse in Oceania,” adding, “They don’t have a high chance against Iran.”

Ultimately, Shahrokhi believes Iran has a rare opportunity as he describes “the best in years”, if preparation matches ambition.