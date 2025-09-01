September 2, 2025

Iran defeat India in 2025 CAFA Nations Cup [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan September 1, 2025
Tehran Times – HISOR, Iran earned their second successive win in the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup, beating India 3-0 in Group B on Monday.

Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh gave Team Melli the lead just before the hour mark and two goals from Ali Alipour and Mehdi Taremi in the 89th and 90th minutes sealed a 3-0 win for Iran at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan.

Iran, who had defeated Afghanistan 3-1 in their opening match, are scheduled to play host Tajikistan on Thursday.

Group A consists of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Oman.

