Iran defeat Kuwait in SAT Futsal Championship Thailand 2025 [VIDEO]
Tehran Times – KORAT, Iran’s men’s futsal team defeated Kuwait 5-0 in the SAT Futsal Championship Thailand 2025 on Thursday.
Masoud Yousef, Mehdi Karimi, Hossein Sabzi, Behrouz Azimi, and Hossein Tayebi scored for the Iranian team.
On Wednesday, Iran lost to Russia 2-1 in the opening match.
Iran are scheduled to meet Thailand on Saturday.
This tournament serves as preparation for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers (September 16-24, 2025).