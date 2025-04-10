April 11, 2025

Iran defeat Kuwait in SAT Futsal Championship Thailand 2025 [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 10, 2025
Tehran Times – KORAT, Iran’s men’s futsal team defeated Kuwait 5-0 in the SAT Futsal Championship Thailand 2025 on Thursday.

Masoud Yousef, Mehdi Karimi, Hossein Sabzi, Behrouz Azimi, and Hossein Tayebi scored for the Iranian team.

On Wednesday, Iran lost to Russia 2-1 in the opening match.

Iran are scheduled to meet Thailand on Saturday.

This tournament serves as preparation for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers (September 16-24, 2025).

