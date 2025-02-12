ACL 2 – R16: Azmoun scores brace as Shabab Al Ahli defeat Al Wehdat [VIDEO]

AFC – AMMAN, Shabab Al Ahli turned on the power in the second half to defeat Al Wehdat 2-0 in their AFC Champions League Two™ 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg tie at the Amman International Stadium on Wednesday.

Sardar Azmoun scored both goals to give Shabab Al Ahli a comfortable advantage to take home, with the sides to meet again on February 19.

Al Wehdat kicked into gear with Mohannad Semreen threatening in the eighth minute when he collected Ousseynou Gueye’s pass at the top of the box, only to send it wide of the left post.

Shabab got into the action four minutes later and almost caused problems for the home side when Sardar Azmoun sent a well-timed through pass to Mateusao, who should have done better with his finishing.

The Jordanian side were put under pressure again in the 14th minute when Yuri Cesar supplied a perfect cross for Iago Santos, whose headed attempt from inside the box was saved by keeper Abdallah Al Fakhouri.

Breno Cascardo then had a chance to put Shabab ahead moments later but the Brazilian midfielder failed to find the target from an acute angle.

Both sides continued to toil in front of goal with Al Wehdat’s Mohannad Semreen seeing his effort saved in the 36th minute, while Cascardo could not find a way through from distance.

The visitors started the second half with added aggression and took the lead in the 52nd minute when Iago Santo failed to clear Azmoun’s lob inside the area, with the Iranian forward then collecting the rebound before striking home from distance with a powerful volley.

Al Wehdat fell further behind in the 66th minute after Al Fakhouri brought down Azmoun inside the box with the forward converting from the spot.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cIxc-9y4Bbo