PSG keen on Porto FC goal scoring Iranian international [Report]

Yardbarker.com – PARIS, Paris Saint-Germain sporting advisor Luis Campos will attempt to reshape the forward group this summer. Lionel Messi’s contract expires on June 30 and Neymar Jr. has an uncertain future amid links to Premier League clubs.

There’s a new name connected to the capital club as O Jogo reported on Friday that FC Porto’s Mehdi Taremi is a name PSG is interested in this summer. Furthermore, they’re not alone, as Ligue 1 rivals Lille OSC and FC Nantes are also keen on the 30-year-old.

At PSG, Taremi likely wouldn’t be the starting striker as Campos has reportedly prioritized landing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in this upcoming transfer window.

Campos might want an experience backup striker, as currently, Hugo Ekitike has an uncertain future at PSG. The 20-year-old could be on the way out, as there are links to a possible move to the Bundesliga.

As a result, Campos might want an experience goal scorer as PSG attempts to have quality backups to rotate as they want to compete in the Coupe de France, UEFA Champions League and Ligue 1.

The Iran international has scored 26 goals and registered 13 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions for Porto this 2022-23 season.