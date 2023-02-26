February 26, 2023

Taremi back on the scoresheet as Porto FC suffer loss to Gil Vicente [VIDEO]

February 26, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
193 views

Cmjornal.pt – PORTO, This Sunday FC Porto suffered its third defeat in the 1st Portuguese football league after losing 2-1 against Gil Vicente in a game of the 22nd round.

The Iranian Taremi gave the national champions the advantage after just four minutes, but the Spaniard Fran Navarro equalized in the 27th minute.

In the 45+2 minute mark, Brazilian Murilo converted a penalty for the visitors, after João Mário had been expelled with a straight red card in the 35th.

The ‘blue and whites’, who were reduced to nine at the beginning of the second half, with the expulsion of Uribe, due to the accumulation of yellow cards in the 52nd, lost yet another match in the domestic competition.

After 11 games, Porto remains in second place but is now eight points behind leaders Benfica. Gil Vicente, who has not lost for four games, is in 13th place with 26 points.

More Stories

Azmoun scores equalizer as Freiburg and Leverkusen share spoils in sleety stalemate [VIDEO]

February 26, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Jahanbakhsh assists as leaders Feyenoord prove too strong for Fortuna Sittard [VIDEO]

February 26, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Foolad did a great job against Al Hilal: Jalal Cheraghpour

February 25, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan