Taremi back on the scoresheet as Porto FC suffer loss to Gil Vicente [VIDEO]

Cmjornal.pt – PORTO, This Sunday FC Porto suffered its third defeat in the 1st Portuguese football league after losing 2-1 against Gil Vicente in a game of the 22nd round.

The Iranian Taremi gave the national champions the advantage after just four minutes, but the Spaniard Fran Navarro equalized in the 27th minute.

In the 45+2 minute mark, Brazilian Murilo converted a penalty for the visitors, after João Mário had been expelled with a straight red card in the 35th.

The ‘blue and whites’, who were reduced to nine at the beginning of the second half, with the expulsion of Uribe, due to the accumulation of yellow cards in the 52nd, lost yet another match in the domestic competition.

After 11 games, Porto remains in second place but is now eight points behind leaders Benfica. Gil Vicente, who has not lost for four games, is in 13th place with 26 points.