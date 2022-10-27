AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023: Iran drawn into Group B ￼

Tehran Times – KUALA LUMPUR, Iran discovered their rivals at the AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023.

The 16 teams were divided into four groups with the top two from each group advancing to the quarter-finals in the March 1 to 18, 2023 showpiece.

Hosts Uzbekistan was placed in Group A alongside Indonesia, Iraq and Syria.

Group B will see Qatar, Australia, Vietnam, and Iran vying for the quarter-final berths while Korea Republic, Tajikistan, Jordan, and Oman are the four teams in Group C.

Group D saw defending champions Saudi Arabia, Japan, China PR, and the Kyrgyz Republic being drawn together.

Besides continental glory, there will be four tickets at stake for the FIFA U20 World Cup 2023, which will return to Asia in Indonesia from May 20 to June 11.

Draw Result

Group A: Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Iraq, Syria

Group B: Qatar, Australia, Vietnam, IR Iran

Group C: Korea Republic, Tajikistan, Jordan, Oman

Group D: Saudi Arabia, Japan, China PR, Kyrgyz Republic