Tayebi among ‘Players set to shine’ in AFC Futsal Asian Cup

Tasnim – KUWAIT CITY, Iran’s Hossein Tayebi is among the 16 players who can shine in the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup.

The competition returns after a hiatus of four years with Kuwait 2022 promising thrilling action as Asia’s top 16 sides challenge for the title at the Saad Al Abdullah Hall.

All eyes will be on Hossein Tayebi to shine in Kuwait 2022, with Iran fans hoping the 33-year-old reproduces his 2018 performance, where he scored 14 goals to earn the top scorer award. Tayebi scored five goals in the Central & South Zone Qualifiers, the-afc.com reported.

Iran has been drawn in Group C along with Lebanon, Chinese Taipei, and Indonesia.

Iran will open the campaign with a match against Indonesia on September 28 and meet Chinese Taipei and Lebanon on September 30 and October 2, respectively.