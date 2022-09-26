September 26, 2022

PersianFootball.com

Your Source For Iran Football News

Tayebi among ‘Players set to shine’ in AFC Futsal Asian Cup

41 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
5 views

Tasnim – KUWAIT CITY, Iran’s Hossein Tayebi is among the 16 players who can shine in the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup.

The competition returns after a hiatus of four years with Kuwait 2022 promising thrilling action as Asia’s top 16 sides challenge for the title at the Saad Al Abdullah Hall.

All eyes will be on Hossein Tayebi to shine in Kuwait 2022, with Iran fans hoping the 33-year-old reproduces his 2018 performance, where he scored 14 goals to earn the top scorer award. Tayebi scored five goals in the Central & South Zone Qualifiers, the-afc.com reported.

Iran has been drawn in Group C along with Lebanon, Chinese Taipei, and Indonesia.

Iran will open the campaign with a match against Indonesia on September 28 and meet Chinese Taipei and Lebanon on September 30 and October 2, respectively.

Related Stories

SportsMole: Iran vs. Senegal [Preview]

35 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Five Iran players England need to watch out for in WC Group B

44 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Team Melli to return to Iran on Thursday

23 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

You may have missed

SportsMole: Iran vs. Senegal [Preview]

35 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Tayebi among ‘Players set to shine’ in AFC Futsal Asian Cup

41 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Five Iran players England need to watch out for in WC Group B

44 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Team Melli to return to Iran on Thursday

23 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
slot online slot hoki slot gacor slot pulsa judi online situs slot deposit dana slot deposit pulsa situs slot gacor slot88