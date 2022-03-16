WCQ 2022: Team Melli to travel to Seoul on Saturday

193 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national football team will travel to Seoul, South Korea on Saturday.

Team Melli is scheduled to meet the Korean team on March 24 in Group A of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

The top two teams from each of the two groups in this round will earn automatic berths. Iran and South Korea have already qualified for the 2022 World Cup.

Facing Iran has been a challenge for South Korea for years. Paulo Bentoâ€™s teamâ€™s last victory against Iran came in January 2011. In their most recent meeting, held in Tehran in October, the teams ended in a 1-1 draw, with South Korea blowing a 1-0 lead in the second half.