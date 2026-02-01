PGPL: Tractor defeat Sepahan, Paykan stun Esteghlal [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TABRIZ, Tractor maintained their place at the top of the table after edging past Sepahan 1–0 in Matchweek 19 of the 2025/26 Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Sunday.

Mehdi Hashemnejhad scored the decisive goal in the 34th minute in Tabriz’s Yadegar-e Emam Stadium to secure all three points for the hosts.

Sepahan went down to 10-man after Amin Hazbavi received a red card in 76th minute.

Elsewhere, Shams Azar claimed a 2–0 home victory over Mes Rafsanjan in Qazvin, while Esteghlal Khuzestan and Aluminum Arak played out a 1–1 draw in Ahvaz.

In Tehran, Paykan shocked Esteghlal with a narrow 1–0 win.

The remaining fixtures of the matchweek continue on Monday, with Zob Ahan hosting Fajr Sepasi in Isfahan and Kheybar facing Foolad in Khorramabad. Persepolis will welcome Chadormalou in Tehran on Tuesday, while Gol Gohar take on Malavan in Sirjan.

Tractor now lead the standings with 35 points, three ahead of second-placed Esteghlal on 32.