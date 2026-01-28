Iran U23 football team invited to China for friendly

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The football federation of Iran has received an invitation from its Chinese counterpart to play a friendly match with Iran’s U23 team.

The Chinese Football Association invited Iran’s U23 team to travel to China for a friendly during the March FIFA window. In its invitation, China has offered to cover travel and accommodation expenses.

After necessary assessments of the U23 team’s condition in the 2026 Asian Games, the Technical Committee of the Football Federation will announce its opinion on the coaching staff of the U23 team.

Prior to the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup, Iran’s U23 team had defeated China in Dubai in a friendly match. With the 2026 Asian Games approaching, the federation needs to rapidly organize the required arrangements, including camps and friendly matches, for the team.