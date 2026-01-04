January 5, 2026

AFC: Hosseinnejhad among Continent’s Rising Stars

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 4, 2026
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
164 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, With just two days remaining until the seventh edition of AFC U-23 Asian Cup kicks off, squads featuring the continent’s rising stars have been revealed and the-AFC.com highlights one player per team to look out for.

Mohammad Javad Hosseinnejhad of Iran is one of two players in the Iran squad who plays his club football abroad.

Hosseinnejhad has been pivotal for Dynamo Makhachkala in the Russian Premier League and also contributed two goals for Iran in the Qualifiers.

The Young Team Melli will open its campaign on January 7 with a high-profile match against South Korea.

Omid Ravankhah’s team will also play Uzbekistan and South Korea on January 10 and 13, respectively.

The 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from January 6 to 24.

More Stories

Shahab Zahedi extends deal with Avispa Fukuoka

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 4, 2026

Taremi scores to help Olympiacos secure Super Cup trophy [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 4, 2026

Saman Ghoddos nets as Ittihad Kalba edges Ajman [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 4, 2026