Taremi scores to help Olympiacos secure Super Cup trophy [VIDEO]

Olympiacos played their first match of 2026 at the Pankritio Stadium, where they faced OFI to claim the Super Cup trophy with a 3–0 victory, a scoreline that was sealed in extra time. Thus, the Greek double winners secured their first title for the 2026 season, bringing the Club’s total to 338 trophies across the five main Olympic team sports.

The “Red-and-whites” were superior to the Cretan side, creating numerous goal-scoring opportunities, but OFI goalkeeper Christogeorgos kept his team in the game with a series of important saves.

In the Super Cup final, Taremi opened the scoring in the 95th minute from the penalty spot, after Kalogeropoulos was fouled on by Kostoulas. Kalogeropoulos made it 2–0 in the 107th minute following a free kick taken by Mouzakitis, while Yazıcı sealed the win in 113’ with an individual run. Olympiacos also found the net in the 35th minute through Mouzakitis, in stoppage time (90+9’) through Martins, and in the 105+1’ through Yaremchuk, but all three goals were ruled out.