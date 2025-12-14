December 26, 2025

PGPL: Persepolis edge Aluminum, Tractor defeats Paykan [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 14, 2025
Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team edged past Aluminum 1-0 here on Sunday at the 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL).

Thievy Bifouma’s third-minute goal sent Persepolis provisionally top of the table.

In Tabriz, Tractor defeated Paykan 2-1, with goals from Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh and Mehdi Hashemnejhad. Shahin Tavakoli scored for the visiting team.

On Monday, Malavan will host Fajr Sepasi, Chadormalou meet Esteghlal Khuzestan, Gol Gohar face Mes, Kheybar host Esteghlal, and Foolad meet Sepahan.

