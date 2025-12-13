Dennis Eckert close to possible Team Melli call-up [Report]

Varzesh3.com – TEHRAN, Iran national team head coach Amir Ghalenoi recently commented on the latest situation of Dennis Eckert, and announced that there is a possibility he will be invited to the Team Melli camp next FIFA window.

A few days ago, it was announced that the Iranian national team is looking to get an Iranian passport for the striker Dennis Ekert, an Spanish-German-Iranian striker playing in the Belgian Jupier League. In the past years it has been repeatedly been discussed about his chances to join the Iranian national team, until now as it seems Eckert is steps away from a call-up.

The striker of Standard Liège has scored two goals for his team in the past three weeks.

The head coach of the national team expressed hope that in the coming days, with the visit of Dennis Eckert’s father to Iran, the main part of the paperwork needed to change the player’s national status will be carried out.

In this regard Ghalenoi said, “It is very interesting that since the day his name has been mentioned, his motivation, quality and statistics have improved. We’ve been following his case for two or three months and it’s got a bunch of small issues. In the next few days, if his father comes to Iran and the issues that we are pursuing are resolved, we hope to have him for his next FIFA window.”

The head coach of the national team also said: “This is all subject to the presence of his father in Iran to complete the necessary administrative work. The national team is also following up on some capacities.”