December 26, 2025

PGPL: Jabbari reaches agreement with Mes Rafsanjan

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 7, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
338 views

Tasnim – RAFSANJAN, Former Esteghlal football team head coach Mojtaba Jabbari has reportedly reached an agreement with the Iranian top-flight club Mes Rafsanjan.

Mes parted ways with Rasoul Khatibi last week following poor results in the 2025-26 Iran Professional League (IPL).

Jabbari will be assisted by Jalal Cheraghpour and Hadi Shakouri in the Rafsanjan-based club.

Mes Rafsanjan sits 16th in the IPL 16-team table with seven points out of 12 matches.

More Stories

Fatemeh Noghabi announced as head coach of Pakistan women’s futsal team

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 14, 2025

İstanbul Basaksehir interested in Javad Hosseinnejad [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 14, 2025

PGPL: Persepolis edge Aluminum, Tractor defeats Paykan [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 14, 2025