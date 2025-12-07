PGPL: Jabbari reaches agreement with Mes Rafsanjan

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – RAFSANJAN, Former Esteghlal football team head coach Mojtaba Jabbari has reportedly reached an agreement with the Iranian top-flight club Mes Rafsanjan.

Mes parted ways with Rasoul Khatibi last week following poor results in the 2025-26 Iran Professional League (IPL).

Jabbari will be assisted by Jalal Cheraghpour and Hadi Shakouri in the Rafsanjan-based club.

Mes Rafsanjan sits 16th in the IPL 16-team table with seven points out of 12 matches.