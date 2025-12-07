Ghandipour scores brace as Al Wahda beats Al Jazira [VIDEO]

Tasnim – DUBAI, Al Wahda defeated Al Jazira 3-0 on Friday evening, as part of the UAE Pro League Cup competition.

In the match, held at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, Al Wahda took the lead in the 12th minute through Reza Ghandipour.

The goal came after a one-on-one with the goalkeeper, and he slotted the ball into the net.

Ghandipour added the second goal for Al-Annabi in the 41st minute. This came after a powerful shot from inside the penalty area that found the back of the net.

Dusan Tadesh made it 3-0 in the 55th minute from a penalty kick.

With that result, Al Wahda has one foot in the Abu Dhabi Bank Cup final. It now awaits the second leg on December 13 at Al Nahyan Stadium.