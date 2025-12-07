December 26, 2025

Ghandipour scores brace as Al Wahda beats Al Jazira [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 7, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
343 views

Tasnim – DUBAI, Al Wahda defeated Al Jazira 3-0 on Friday evening, as part of the UAE Pro League Cup competition.

In the match, held at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, Al Wahda took the lead in the 12th minute through Reza Ghandipour.

The goal came after a one-on-one with the goalkeeper, and he slotted the ball into the net.

Ghandipour added the second goal for Al-Annabi in the 41st minute. This came after a powerful shot from inside the penalty area that found the back of the net.

Dusan Tadesh made it 3-0 in the 55th minute from a penalty kick.

With that result, Al Wahda has one foot in the Abu Dhabi Bank Cup final. It now awaits the second leg on December 13 at Al Nahyan Stadium.

More Stories

Fatemeh Noghabi announced as head coach of Pakistan women’s futsal team

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 14, 2025

İstanbul Basaksehir interested in Javad Hosseinnejad [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 14, 2025

PGPL: Persepolis edge Aluminum, Tractor defeats Paykan [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 14, 2025