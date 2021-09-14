Iran Futsal coach Nazemasharieh pens contract extension

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – VILNIUS, Iran national futsal team coach Mohammad Nazemasharieh signed a contract extension on Monday.

The 52-year-old coach has penned a one-year extension.

He will lead Iran at the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania.

Iran will start the campaign with a match against Serbia on Tuesday.

Under the leadership of Nazemasharieh, Iran won its first-ever medal at the Futsal World Cup.

Team Melli defeated Portugal in a penalty shootout to win a bronze medal in 2016.

Iran also claimed two titles in the AFC Futsal Championship (2016, 2018) under coaching of Nazemasharieh.