Tasnim – TEHRAN, Paykan goalkeeper Alireza Rezaei joined Esteghlal football team on Sunday.

The 21-year-old goalie has joined Esteghlal on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Rezaei is Esteghlal’s fourth signing this summer.

Foolad defender Aref Aghasi, Saipa midfielder Amir Hossein Hosseinzadeh, and Foolad midfielder Zobeir Niknafs have already signed for the Blues.