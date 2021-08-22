Ghoddos makes Premier League debut against Crystal Palace

234 views

Persianfootball.com – LONDON, Saman Ghoddos made his debut in the English Premier League against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Iranian midfielder started the match on the bench and was brought on as a substitute in the 70th minute.

Newly promoted Brentford put in a great defensive display, keeping the scoreline at 0-0 to leave Selhurst Park with an important 3 away points.

Brentford also managed a surprising opening day win against Arsenal FC last week, defeating their fellow Londoners 2-1. Ghoddos was an unused substitute in this match.

The Bees have earned 4 points from the first 2 matches of the season.