Atalanta B.C. interested in Sardar Azmoun [Report]

Footmercato.net – BERGAMO, Italian club Atalanta B.C. has joined Olympic Lyon in their attempt to sign Iranian Sardar Azmoun.

Other interested clubs, Bayer Leverkusen threw in the towel, and AS Roma signed Eldor Shomurodov and Tammy Abraham.Â The field now seems open for Olympique LyonnaisÂ to focus on the Sardar Azmoun file (26 years old).Â

If the 20 million euro requested by Zenit is too high for the finances of the Rhone club, a new element may change the situation.Â According toÂ Eurostavka, Atalanta has now joined Lyon with interest to sign Azmoun.

La Dea, which has been following the Iranian striker for a while, intends to take advantage of Sardar Azmoun’s ending contract.Â

The latter will indeed be free in 2022, and Atalanta would be tempted to wait until January to be able to negotiate his free arrival next summer.Â

The player would be tempted by a departure this summer and does not wish to extend with Zenit in order to push a move to one of the 5 big European championships.Â

If Atalanta plays the right cards, Sardar Azmoun could therefore wait another year.