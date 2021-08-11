Altay S.K. signs Mohammad Naderi [Report]

0 views

Fanatik – IZMIR, Altay have added Iranian left-back Mohammad Naderi to their squad.

The 24-year-old defender has reportedly already started training with the black and whites, however the transfer has not yet been formally announced.

The move was approved with the full support of Altay coach Mustafa Denizli, who has also previously coached in Iran with Pas Tehran, Persepolis and Tractor Sazi.

Most recently, Naderi, who played for Esteghlal FC in Iran, scored 1 goal in 23 games last season.

The Iranian defender becomes the 9th player that Altay will add to their squad for the new season.

Stating that Mohammad Naderi is a football player that he follows from Iran, Mustafa Denizli commented, “His future is very clear. He is a football player who plays in the Iranian National Team and can be used in alternative positions. Altay will benefit from this transfer seriously.”