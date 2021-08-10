Sayyadmanesh receives interest from Belgian and Ukrainian clubs [Report]

277 views

Xsport.ua – LUHANSK, Ukrainian and Belgian clubs have shown interest in the Iranian striker.

Two representatives of the Belgian championship are reportedly interested in Fenerbahce’s forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, who is currently on loan at Zorya Luhansk.

According to 90min with reference to Turkish journalist, Yagiz Sabunchuoglu, Club Brugge and Anderlecht are claiming an interest in the Iranian youngster.

In addition to the Belgian clubs, local sources have reported that interest has been received from Ukrainian giants, Dynamo Kyiv and Shakhtar Donetsk.