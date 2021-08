(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, The final match of Iran’s Hazfi Cup will be held in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.

The final match is slated for Aug. 8.

Esteghlal will play Gol Gohar in the semifinals while Foolad host Malavan on Aug.4.

Iran’s Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975 and Esteghlal is the most successful club with seven titles, followed by Persepolis who have won six titles.

Tractor are Hazfi Cup defending champions.