Armenian club FC Pyunik launch cooperation with Iran’s Sepahan

News.am – ISFAHAN, FC Pyunik have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Iranâ€™s Sepahan, FC Pyunikâ€™s press service reports.

The cooperation features the holding of menâ€™s and womenâ€™s football tournaments, exchange of experience for coaches and footballers, the primary consideration of the proposal of the partnering football clubs for the transfer of footballers, the development of football skills of teen and youth footballers (15-19 years old), and the organizing of training sessions and conduct of courses for coaches.

The memorandum was signed in Iran and attended by the owner of FC Pyunik Artur Soghomonyan and General Manager Kim Arakelyan.

After the signing ceremony, Soghomonyan invited Sepahanâ€™s representatives to Yerevan.